A former minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and renowned entrepreneur, Emeka Offor, have hailed Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State for his achievements as governor of the state since 2022.

Messrs Ngige and Offor spoke separately on Sunday during the celebration of Mr Soludo’s second anniversary as governor of the state at the International Convention Center, Awka.

Some video clips which showed the duo making the remarks have been circulating on social media.

‘You’re prudent’

In one of the clips, Mr Ngige, who governed the state between 2003 and 2006, commended Mr Soludo, a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, for managing the state’s resources prudently.

“We have seen some of his projects. We have also heard about them and they are all on the ground. One more thing: Prudent management of resources of the state. He’s doing well.

“He has not borrowed a dime even when the State Assembly has given him the nod to borrow N100 million. Just like me, I didn’t take anything. Subsequent governors after me took loans from financial institutions,” he said.

The former minister, a member of the All Progressives Congress, also hailed the governor for constructing roads of high quality in the state.

“So governor, you are doing well. So far so good,” Mr Ngige said while having a handshake with Mr Soludo who was beaming with a smile.

‘I am with you, I’ll never abandon you’

In another clip, Mr Offor, who is the chairperson, the Board of Directors of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), told Governor Soludo that the dream of a new Anambra State had been realised under his administration as governor of the state.

“Today, you have done half the journey; you have done two years today (out of four-year tenure). And after the expiration of these two years, we believe that the third year will be just for us to continue to celebrate,” he told the governor.

Mr Soludo was sworn in as governor of the state on 17 March 2022. His four-year tenure will elapse by March 2026.

There are indications that the governor will seek reelection.

Mr Offor, while speaking, said, given Mr Soludo’s performances in the state, there was nobody who could challenge the governor in the next election which is expected to be held in November 2025.

“I am with you. I will be with you. I will never abandon you because your ambition is great.

“If you go around the Southern states, Anambra is the only state where the governor has not borrowed a penny from a bank and he has been able to deliver on projects,” Mr Offor said, wondering why the past governors “failed to deliver” on similar projects.

“You have done well. Thank you,” he stated, extending a handshake to the elated governor.

“Anytime I am called upon, I am loyal. People who know me know that nobody can bribe me. I am not looking for money. I am not looking for a contract. I have not been given any plot of land. I am here because I believe in what is happening,” Mr Offor added.

