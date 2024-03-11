Armed persons, suspected to be kidnappers, have killed a man, yet to be identified, who was travelling with his family within Eke-Egede-Affa Road in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.
It was gathered from an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that the gunmen attacked the family and killed the man on the spot, abducting his wife and daughter.
The incident reportedly happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.
The spokesman of the police command in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident, said that a manhunt for the armed hoodlums and rescue of the kidnapped victims are ongoing.
(NAN)
