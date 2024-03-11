Emmanuel Ogboo, from Ossamala in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, has decried the arrest and detention of his 17-year-old son, Chinedu Ogboo, since 16 February.

Mr Ogboo, on Sunday, said his son was been taken to Atani Division, Okpoko Division and later to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka.

He said his son was arrested alongside his 16-year-old colleague, Chima Ossai, over a fire outbreak at the company where they worked.

He said the company (name withheld), which manufactures single-use food packs, is at Atani Road, Odoekpe, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Mr Ogboo said the company alleged that the teenagers were the last to exit the section where the fire incident occurred which led the company security personnel to arrest and hand them over to the police.

He wondered why the teenagers have been detained for 24 days without bail or prosecution. He expressed concern over the mental and physiological health of his son, whom he said may have been locked up in a cell with criminals.

“I need the world to hear me. My son and his friend who work in a company have been in police detention since 16 February.

“The company claims that the duo were responsible for the fire outbreak in their factory, though they claimed the fire started immediately when they left the section, but the camera did not detect any weapon in their possession to ignite the fire.

“They did not kill, they did not steal. Why will those children be kept by the Police without bail or trial? These boys have been moved from Atani to Okpoko and SCID. I am afraid about the life and health of my son,” he said.

What the law says

A lawyer in Anambra, Reginald Uzoechi said the Nigerian law forbids suspects being kept in police custody for over 48 hours without being charged to court.

Mr Uzoechi said being underage does not confer immunity on the suspects from due process of investigation and prosecution, but that their continued detention amounted to gross abuse of their fundamental human rights.

“The Law requires that when you arrest a suspect, you should charge them to court not later than 48 hours, but if arraigned, the court grants that the Police should detain for as long as it permits.

“It is illegal and an abuse of human rights to throw people into detention perpetually, more so, when they are teenagers. It will amount to exposing them to real criminals, which will leave them mentally bruised,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Toochukwu Ikenga, told the News Agency of Nigeria that he was not aware of the matter.

