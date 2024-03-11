Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has slammed the Chairperson of Ogbaru Local Government Area in the state, Paschal Aniegbunam, over a shoddy road construction project.

Mr Soludo, while inspecting Relief Market- Obodo-Ukwu Road in Okpoko within the council area on Thursday, criticised the chairperson over his failure to ensure the construction of a walkway at the ongoing road project in the area.

A video clip which captured the incident has been circulating on social media.

The governor, in the clip, said the chairperson made no efforts to construct a pedestrian walkway along the road.

“If I come here again and see all this rubbish here, I will sack you publicly. You are incompetent,” Mr Soludo yelled at Mr Aniegbunam.

The Chairperson responded that he was not the one handling the project.

“They began it (the project) and you were watching it going on, you did not bring it down,” the governor interrupted him.

Mr Soludo also moved to another part of the road project and observed that there were shops attached to a perimeter fence close to the road. He again expressed his anger over the situation.

“This chaos must end. All these shops, all these shanty shops along this road that is attached to the wall, this fence must go back and must have at least one metre where people can walk.

“I am just telling you, pull this thing down tomorrow. By tomorrow, this wall must go off, and there must be at least one metre up there,” the governor said while demonstrating with his hand.

He consequently ordered the council chairperson to forward the identity of the person who approved the project so that the person would be sacked the next day.

“Get me the person who approved it and I will sack that person tomorrow. If any person approved this, that person is leaving my government tomorrow,” he added.

Works commissioner or council chairperson?

There was confusion shortly after the video clip of the incident went viral, with many claiming that Mr Soludo was addressing the State Commissioner for Works, Ifeanyi Okoma.

But an aide to the governor, who asked not to be named, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday morning that the governor was speaking to the local chairperson, not the commissioner.

