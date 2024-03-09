Gunmen have killed four people in Abacheke, a community in Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, south-east Nigeria.

Residents of the community told PREMIUM TIMES that the gunmen attacked the community on Friday evening.

One of the sources, who asked not to be named for safety reasons, said the armed men entered the community on three motorcycles.

“They were many. But I can’t say the exact number. They were wearing army uniforms and facemasks,” he said.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the attack and killing in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the hoodlums attacked the community at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday during which five youths were “seriously” hit by bullets.

“In a swift response, the area commander in charge of Ohaji-Egbema and other tactical teams mobilised to the scene, the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital where four were confirmed dead on arrival while one is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital,” he said.

The spokesperson said the police in the state had begun an operation to track down the killers.

“The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma, has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of four young men at Abacheke Community in Ohaji-Egbema by gunmen who were dressed in military camouflage,” he said.

The police spokesperson appealed to residents of Imo State to assist the police in the state with information that will aid the arrest of the gunmen.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the growing insecurity in the state and South-east has been linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

However, IPOB, a group seeking the secession of the south-east and some parts of the south-south from Nigeria, has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

