The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has ordered close monitoring during a scheduled recruitment examination to ensure security.

The recruitment examination which will be Computer-Based Test (CBT) has been slated to take place between 5 and 6 March 2024, according to the police.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye while congratulating all successful candidates who qualified for the CBT test stage, reiterates that the recruitment exercise is free and orders close security monitoring of the exercise in the designated centres in the state to avert any untoward situation or unforeseen development,” said Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police.

The police spokesperson said any candidate caught engaging in malpractice during the examination will be arrested and prosecuted.

“Candidates and members of the general public who perceived any form of improper practice by any officer during the exercise should please report,” he said.

He uploaded mobile telephone numbers and asked residents and candidates to contact the police through the numbers whenever they observed any misconduct from officers during the exercise.

Centres

Mr Ikenga said qualified candidates are expected to come with their CBT slip and other documents required in the online application portal.

The police spokesperson advised the candidates to visit the recruitment portal to ascertain their status, centres, date, and time for their CBT exercise.

He listed the centres for the CBT examinations in the state as Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University E-Library, CTR II, Igbariam, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam Grafil Computers Limited, and Grafil House High Tension Road, Opposite Thrillers, Aroma, Awka

“It is important to note that the CBT is strictly for general duty candidates while a date and time will be communicated for the specialist candidates through official channels,” he stated.

