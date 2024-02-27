Sam Onyishi, proprietor of Maduka University Enugu, has assured students of the institution that they will be taught how to make money irrespective of their course of study at the university.

Mr Onyishi, who is also the chairperson of the Peace Mass Transit, spoke on Friday during the institution’s maiden matriculation ceremony.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that over 600 students participated in the ceremony which was held at the university premises in Ekwegbe, a community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government of Area of Enugu State.

Speaking during the matriculation ceremony, the proprietor told the matriculating students that the university will equip them with knowledge that cannot be found in other universities.

“Apart from certificates you are going to get here, we are going to teach you what nobody will teach you in any classroom.

“We are going to teach you how to make money. We are going to teach you how to save money,” he said.

Mr Onyishi, who stressed that the university is an entrepreneurial one, said the training which the students will receive will prepare them to “make money in the right way” and not through illegal means.

“You will use that money to change the lives of your community and help your parents at old age.”

Entrepreneurship to the rescue?

Nigerians have been battling severe economic hardship as prices of commodities continue to increase, leaving many families struggling for survival.

There have been protests lately across states in Nigeria against the economic hardship in the country.

Meanwhile, speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Charles Ogbulogo, said the institution has “extended the traditional entrepreneurial development course to incorporate aspects of sustainable wealth creation” in order to make graduates of the institution become solution providers and wealth creators.

“We have curated highly innovative custom-built courses that will set our graduates apart as critical thinkers and solution providers,” Mr Ogbulogo, a professor, said.

