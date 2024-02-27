Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has asked the Nigerian government to carry out an audit of the billions of dollars that have been spent by successive administrations on electricity projects since 1999.

Mr Uzodinma stated this on Monday during the flag-off of South-east’s Business Roundtable for the Light up Nigeria project held at the Old Government Lodge, Enugu.

The flag-off was organised by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) and was attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other governors from the South-east.

Light Up Nigeria Project is an initiative of the NDPHC to ensure improved power supply to industrial clusters across the country, including the South-east.

Speaking at the event, Mr Uzodimma stressed that it was unfortunate that the Nigerian government has spent billions of dollars on the power sector without achieving the desired results.

“There are questions that are capable of provoking renewed interests of our people in Nigeria. In 1998, Nigeria was generating over 6000 megawatts of power. From 1999 to 2007, the federal government of Nigeria spent over $13 billion to develop the power sector.

“By 2024, 78 per cent of homes and industries in Nigeria have no access to power. Something is definitely wrong,” he said.

“There’s a need for a comprehensive audit of decisions taken in the past – where we have gotten it right and where we have gotten it wrong. So that we start from the known to the unknown,” the governor stated.

‘Seventy-five per cent of industries in South-east down’

Mr Uzodinma said the South-east has continued to battle poor power supply and that the situation affected the development and operations of industries in the region.

“The people of the South-east are very hardworking. But over 75 per cent of industries are shut down in the South-east due to lack of power. This is a zone that is hugely endowed with natural resources. You talk of gas which is in the Niger Delta, which the South-east is part of.

The governor contended that it would be “unreasonable” for Nigerians to blame President Bola Tinubu for current woes in the country’s power sector given that Mr Tinubu’s nine-month-old administration inherited an unstable power sector.

He said the rising cost of commodities was partly because of poor power supply in Nigeria, saying stable electricity will revive the country’s economy and reduce hardship.

