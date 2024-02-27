The police in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria, have arrested four suspected killers of a community leader in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the victim, Silas Onyima, who is the president-general of Umuoji, was killed when some hoodlums attacked him in his residence on Friday evening.

Umuoji is a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, on Monday, vowed to track down the killers of the community leader.

Arrest

In a statement on Tuesday, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects were arrested by police operatives from the Ogidi Police Division in collaboration with vigilante operatives from the community.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, did not, however, mention when the suspects were arrested.

“Four suspects have been arrested so far. The handset and ATM card of the deceased were recovered from them.

“In their confession, they named four other accomplices who are now being hunted for by the police,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, immediately returned from an assignment in Ibadan upon receiving a report of the killing.

He said the commissioner returned to “coordinate police efforts” aimed at tracking down the killers.

Commissioner speaks

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adeoye, has commended both the police and vigilant operatives for working together in arresting the four suspects, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye also directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to deploy its forensic team to the scene of the incident and take over the investigation.

The police chief equally directed the Homicide Team in the SCID to arrest the four accomplices still on the run and unravel the motive behind the killing.

He assured president-generals across the state of their safety.

