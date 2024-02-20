Combined security agencies have busted a camp of suspected insurgents in Achalla, a community in Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the camp was busted when the combined security operatives raided it on Monday.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, ordered the operation.

He said the commissioner’s order came after the insurgents allegedly disrupted business activities at the community’s market the previous Monday by ordering traders in the market to sit-at-home.

Mr Ikenga said the combined operatives took the insurgents by surprise prompting them to flee with gunshot wounds “leaving trails of blood.”

He said all the operatives involved in the operation have returned safely to their various security agencies.

“The operation which was hugely successful led to the recovery of five exotic vehicles previously snatched at gun point.

“Also recovered were over 300 rounds of machine gun ammunition and 34 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition for AK-47 rifles,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner has directed that owners of the recovered vehicles be contacted to come forward with proof of ownership and carry them.

“Manhunt for fleeing insurgents will be extended to hospitals and clinics with a view to ensuring they are brought to justice after receiving adequate treatment,” he stated.

Connecting the Dots

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to pressure the Nigerian government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is standing trial for alleged terrorism at a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The separatist group later suspended the order, in preference for it to be implemented only on days Mr Kanu appears in court.

But despite its suspension, residents of the five South-east states – Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra — have been observing the Monday sit-at-home order, mostly out of fear.

IPOB had repeatedly disowned the Monday sit-at-home across the region, saying those who still enforce the order were criminals attempting to blackmail the separatist group.

But Simon Ekpa, who leads Autopilot, a faction of IPOB, has continued to declare the sit-at-home in the region, despite being suspended by the IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Kanu, the IPOB leader in July 2023, through Aloy Ejimakor, his special counsel, ordered Mr Ekpa to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

But the pro-Biafra agitator, described the letter as “fake,” and maintained that the illegal action would go on until Mr Kanu speaks to him directly in Finland, a North European country, where he (Ekpa) resides.

IPOB is a group leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

