The Ebonyi Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the death of three men as a result of a cult clash in the Oriuzor community, Ezza North Local Government of the state.

Joshua Ukandu, the Acting Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Ebonyi Command, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki that the clash was between some cult groups in the area.

According to Mr Ukandu, there was a report of gunshots and cult members clashing on Sunday at the Oriuzor community. Unfortunately, three people were killed as a result of the incident.

“Two persons have been arrested in connection with the clash, although, the situation has been put under control.

“Our team has been on top of the matter and investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the root causes of the shootings and killings, though preliminary investigation revealed that there was a cult clash between rival groups in the community.

“We immediately deployed a team of our men to the community and normalcy has returned to the area,” the PPRO said.

(NAN)

