Gunmen have killed a couple in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that residents of the area saw the couples’ bodies dumped in the boot of a Toyota Corolla car on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was parked at a lonely place along a junction near Umunya Axis of Enugu -Onitsha Express Road in the state.

“Blood was coming out from the boot when we saw it yesterday (Wednesday). It looks like the man and woman were killed in the night,” a resident of the area, who asked not to be named, told this newspaper.

When contacted on Thursday morning, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said that preliminary investigations showed that the couple was “murdered and abandoned” in the vehicle by the hoodlums.

The spokesperson said police operatives attached to the Oyi Division have recovered and deposited the bodies in a mortuary.

“The operatives also recovered the abandoned vehicle and some expended cartridges at the scene,” he said, adding that investigations into the attack had begun.

Mr Ikenga said the police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

Increased attacks

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Anambra, with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people, including traditional rulers, have been killed and injured in such attacks.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied the accusation.

The separatist group is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

