The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a motion directing the Imo State Amalgamated Market Traders Association to carry out a clean-up exercise every Thursday in Imo markets.

The motion, sponsored by Francis Osuoha (APC -Ohaji Egbema), urged Governor Hope Uzodinma to mandate the state Ministry of Environment to issue the directive.

Presenting the motion, Mr Osuoha observed that the majority of the markets in the state were littered with filth and hazardous debris which could cause diseases if regular cleanup was not done.

He said that ensuring the markets were cleaned regularly was in the interest of the people especially as the governor had their health and well-being at heart.

Mr Osuoha, therefore, prayed the House to urge the governor to mandate the Ministry of the Environment to direct that three hours be set aside every Thursday for cleaning the markets and environs.

Supporting the motion, the Deputy Minority Leader, Clinton Amadi, (LP-Owerri Municipal), said there was a need to ensure that the markets were kept clean to reduce incidences of diseases caused by filth.

Johnson Duru (APC-Ideato South) said the state of the markets amounted to undermining the governor’s efforts at improving the welfare of citizens.

Contributing, the Mbaitoli representative, Innocent Ikpamezie (APC), also asked that roadside trading be discouraged as it contributed greatly to the filth in the markets.

He also called for penalties for defaulters as soon as the directive was issued.

Following other contributions, the Speaker, Chike Olemgbe (APC-Ihitte Uboma), ruled in favour of the motion.

(NAN)

