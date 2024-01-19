The 14 Brigade Nigerian Army has renovated a classroom at Ujurueze Primary School, Ebem Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State.
The brigade also equipped the school with learning facilities.
Innocent Omale, a lieutenant, who is the assistant director, Army Public Relations 14 Brigade, said in a statement on Friday that the renovation was done by the Brigade Commander, Nsikak Edet, a brigadier-general.
Mr Omale stated that it was the commander’s gesture towards making learning easy for the pupils, as well as to win the hearts of the host community.
According to the statement, it was the brigade’s civil-military cooperation and educational support.
Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Ukoha Ukoha, the paramount ruler of Ebem Kingdom, thanked the commander for his kind gesture.
He said that education was the best legacy one could bequeath to any society.
The Head Teacher of the school, Nwanne Adintiv, thanked the commander for changing the lives of the pupils by giving them a favourable learning condition.
In his response, the commander called for a more symbiotic relationship with the host community.
He prayed that the pupils would take advantage of the facilities to assimilate well and become great men and women soon.
The highlight of the event was the unveiling of the classroom as well as a tour of the facility.
(NAN)
