Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth secretary-general, has called on the federal government to strengthen efforts at tackling increasing cases of killings and insecurity across the country.

Mr Anyaoku made the call on Sunday at the 2024 Summit and Award ceremony of the Old Boys Association of Merchants of Light School, Oba, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra.

Police had confirmed that 96 people were killed and 221 houses destroyed in December, in Plateau State, Nigeria’s North-central region, when gunmen attacked 15 communities in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state.

In several cities in Nigeria, heinous crimes, including insurrection, banditry, and kidnapping, have led to the killings of innocent citizens.

Mr Anyaoku noted that the ugly trend of killings has continued unabated because of the lack of arrests and subsequent prosecution of perpetrators of the dastardly acts.

“The Federal Government should devote efforts to find those responsible for these killings.

“What is particularly depressing is that these killings occur and nobody seems to be held responsible and charged accordingly.

“The first thing the government should do is to deploy its agencies and forces to apprehend those perpetuating the killings because that is the only way to address the problem.

“If they are apprehended, prosecuted and punished, that will serve as a deterrent to others,” Mr Anyaoku stressed.

‘Not doing enough for education’

Mr Anyaoku also charged the federal government to work harder to meet the 26 per cent budgetary allocation to education as recommended by UNESCO.

“The federal government is not doing enough for the education sector. The percentage of education in the budget is well below the UNESCO recommendation.

“I like to see the government work harder to meet up with the UNESCO recommendation of 26 per cent budgetary allocation,” he said.

Mr Anyaoku, an alumnus of the Merchants of Light School, advocated for endowment funds for educational institutions across the country.

He said that such funds would provide alumni associations the opportunity to support their schools.

“In many institutions in foreign countries, the school’s endowment funds are the main source of financial support for the institutions.

“In proposing the endowment fund for Merchants of Light School, I hope the alumni will willingly and regularly donate to support the development of structures and facilities in the school,” the diplomat said.

Earlier, Tony Nwokoye, a professor and president of the alumni association, said the summit served as a homecoming for old boys of the school.

He said it was also an opportunity to take stock of developments in the school and determine possible areas of intervention.

Mr Nwokoye expressed optimism that the N2 billion Endowment fund being floated by the alumni association would go a long way in revitalising the school over the years.

(NAN)

