Some suspected kidnappers have killed two police officers in Uga, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, South-east Nigeria.

A yet-to-be-identified man was shot on his leg during the attack which occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The hoodlums shot for over 30 minutes in the area during the attack, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

There were speculations that some persons were abducted during the attack. But PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm this.

Video clips

Several video clips, apparently recorded shortly after the attack, have been circulating on various social media platforms.

One of the clips seen by PREMIUM TIMES showed bodies of the two slain police operatives being put inside a waiting truck by some residents while blood gushed off the bodies.

The yet-to-be-identified man, said to be mentally ill, was also seen lying helpless on the ground.

It is not clear, for now, if the man later died.

The clip also showed two SUVs carelessly parked a few miles away with their doors and booths left open, suggesting that the occupants of the vehicles may have been abducted.

“They kidnapped (the) occupants of these two vehicles,” a male voice was heard in the background of the video.

Police reacts

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES Friday morning.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the attackers were disguised in military camouflage and appeared to be on a kidnap mission during the operation.

The police spokesperson said the armed men “infiltrated” from a neighbouring state and were “jolted” on seeing two armed police operatives approaching their direction.

He said the armed operatives were from the Police Command in Enugu State and were escorting a convoy of an unnamed individual when the attack occurred.

“They (the hoodlums) opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock.

“Other (police) personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in the traffic, forcing the bandits to flee,” he said.

Mr Ikenga said the police in the state have launched a manhunt for the attackers.

The spokesperson said police-led Mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on patrol duty since the Yuletide “promptly” responded at the scene of the attack.

He said the team recovered a Lexus SUV allegedly used by the hoodlums and equally defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle.

The team also recovered an AK-47 rifle belonging to one of the slain personnel, according to the statement.

Technology will be deployed to fish out suspects – Commissioner

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended police operatives for their “tireless and courageous” efforts in securing residents of the state, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye urged the operatives not to be demoralised by the killing of their colleagues in the attack, but draw inspiration from the bravery of the slain operatives in confronting the hoodlums.

The police commissioner urged all police operatives in the state to redouble their efforts in the fight against criminals.

He assured that technology will be employed to track down the hoodlums who killed the police operatives.

“Continue your Yuletide activities without fear,” the police commissioner urged residents of the state.

