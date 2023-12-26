Residents of Nigeria’s South-east, Monday, defied the infamous sit-at-home order in the region in celebration of this year’s Christmas.

Christians, across the globe, usually celebrate Christmas on 25 December to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Meanwhile, residents of the South-east, before now, observe the sit-at-home order on Mondays which often turns the region into a ghost region on such days with businesses and movements grounded.

The illegal action is usually enforced by a faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking the secession of South-east and some parts of South-south regions from Nigeria.

The separatist group said it is enforcing the illegal order to compel the Nigerian government to release its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing terrorism charges in Abuja.

No sit-at-home

On Christmas Day, residents of the region shunned the order and went about the celebration of the annual event.

In Enugu, Onyekachi Anyigbo told PREMIUM TIMES that there was no sign of a sit-at-home order in the state.

“There is no restriction of movement. I have gone to many places in the Enugu metropolis and people were moving about. Vehicles are on the road,” he said.

“Though today is (supposed to be) sit-at-home, but because of Christmas, it did not hold. There is no fear too,” Mr Anyigbo, a resident of the Maryland Area of state, said.

Ebere Obetta, a shop owner in Ogbete Main Enugu, said although the market did not open due to the Christmas celebration, many business owners conducted their businesses in front of the market.

Mrs Obetta, who deals in children’s wear, said the surrounding of the market was a beehive of activities as buyers trooped in and out to buy goods.

“We did not notice any sit-at-home at all. Everybody was just busy trying to either buy or sell their goods,” she said.

“People came out en masse and bought things from the market,” Izuchukwu Ugwu, a resident of Nsukka, said.

Mr Ugwu added that church services were held across the area in celebration of the event while others busied themselves at drinking joints and recreational centres to mark the celebration.

“In fact, people didn’t remember that today is sit-at-home,” he stated.

Abia

The situation was not different in Abia, another state in the South-east.

Emmanuel Nwazue, a journalist, said there were increased human and vehicular movements in Umuahia and other parts of the state in celebration of Christmas.

Mr Nwazue said a Catholic church he attended in Umuahia was filled to the brim on Monday, stressing that the illegal order was not observed in the state.

“I am just coming from Okpara Square where they are organising a Christmas village. The place is carnival-like. There is a huge number of people there,” he said.

Another resident, simply identified as Chris, a seller of roasted chicken, said he witnessed improved patronage on Monday given the increased movement of people.

“People are coming out to celebrate Christmas. Some of them are buying chicken from me while others are going somewhere else,” he said.

Imo, Ebonyi, Anambra

Augustine Mbanusi, a resident of Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State, told this newspaper that the illegal order did not hold in the state because the enforcers understood that it was Christmas.

“Markets and churches opened today everywhere here,” Mr Mbanusi said.

A fashion designer, Ernest Enyi, said there was no sign of a sit-at-home in Afikpo Area of Ebonyi State on Monday.

Mr Enyi said he was at his shop to attend to his customers who wanted to get their newly made clothes apparently for the Christmas celebration.

“Shops opened very well. Even up till now, there are serious movements here,” he said.

Ifeanyi Emmanuel, a resident of Awada, Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, said sit-at-home was not observed in the area on Monday.

Mr Emmanuel said apart from the fact that major markets closed due to Christmas celebrations, there was nothing to suggest observance of the illegal order.

He said churches held their Christmas services on Monday.

On his part, Nduka Ezeh, a resident of Okija, another community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state, said activities were on since Monday morning.

“As of 6:30 a.m., our market was filled with a lot of people. It was from the market that I bought chicken this morning,” he said.

Cleric speaks

Like others, Evaristus Isife, a Catholic priest, said people did not remember the sit-at-home given that it fell on Christmas day.

Mr Isife said he celebrated Holy Mass for several congregants who gathered for the Christmas service at a Catholic church in Orba, a community in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The cleric said the sit-at-home did not affect Christmas celebrations in the area because the South-east has a high population of Christians.

“Christmas is the highest (Christian) feast in the South-east. People can (do) sit-at-home on other days but not on Christmas or New Year Days,” he stated.

He, however, said he observed that security agencies were not on the road during the celebration, a situation he said, had become customary during the illegal orders.

Background

IPOB, in August 2021, introduced a sit-at-home order every Monday across the South-east to pressure the Nigerian government to release its detained leader, Mr Kanu.

The separatist group later suspended the order, in preference for it to be implemented only on days Mr Kanu appears in court.

But despite its suspension, residents of the five South-east states – Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia and Anambra — have been observing the Monday sit-at-home order, mostly out of fear.

IPOB had repeatedly disowned the Monday sit-at-home across the region, saying those who still enforce the order were criminals attempting to blackmail the separatist group.

A leader of Autopilot, a faction of the IPOB, Simon Ekpa, has continued to declare the sit-at-home in the region, despite being suspended by the IPOB faction led by Mr Kanu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Kanu, the IPOB leader in late July, through Aloy Ejimakor, his special counsel, ordered Mr Ekpa to stop issuing sit-at-home orders in the region.

However, Mr Ekpa described the letter as “fake,” and maintained that the illegal action would go on until Mr Kanu spoke to him directly in Finland, a North European country, where he (Ekpa) resides.

