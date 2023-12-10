The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), says it recorded 97 road crashes in Anambra, which involved 820 persons, claimed 35 lives and injured 270 persons between January and November.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi, gave the statistics at an end-of-the-year media parley and award ceremony on Saturday in Awka.

Mr Irelewuyi said the statistics showed significant improvement and reduction compared to the records of 2022, attributing it to the propagation of road safety information by the media.

“Looking at our activities from January to November 30, we recorded 97 road crashes which involved 820 persons. Twenty-five of the crashes were fatal, claiming the lives of 35 persons and 270 persons injured.

“There is a significant reduction when compared with the 2022 record where we recorded 132 road crashes involving 1,048 persons, 42 of which were fatal, claiming the lives of 64 persons and injuring 306 others.

“We also arrested 1,953 offenders in 2,119 offences and impounded 332 vehicles.

“This also shows an improvement on the 2022 figures when we recorded 1,381 offenders arrested from 1,493 offences and impounded 382 vehicles,” he said.

The Sector Commander said the Corps would commence Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crash, from 15 December to 15 January 2024, to ensure a free flow of traffic during the Yuletide.

Mr Irelewuyi said 1,000 personnel, including regular and special marshals, would be deployed across the state to ensure robust traffic management, enforcement and control.

He said the operation would be carried out in partnership with sister agencies, the media, the Federal Ministry of Works, the Anambra State Ministry of Transport and the Traffic Management Agency.

“We are discussing with the Federal Ministry of Works on the possibility of some emergency repairs of critical portions of the expressway along the Onitsha-Owerri road, Bridgehead and other points.

“We received the delivery of a brand new 70-ton Tow truck (Juggernaut) from our national headquarters to ensure prompt response and removal of obstructions as well as reduce gridlock.

“These are part of our strategies to ensure safe travels within Anambra during this season. We urge motorists to drive safely to arrive alive and to remember that only the living celebrate,” he said.

The programme featured a media award where Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and other journalists received awards for propagating road safety information in Anambra.

(NAN)

