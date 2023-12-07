The police in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly impersonating a popular social media influencer and philanthropist to defraud Facebook users.

The suspect, Somtochukwu Franklin, was said to have created a fake Facebook account with the name and details of the philanthropist, Emmanuel Okoh, popularly known as Okwulora.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Wednesday night that the suspect was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday by police operatives serving in New Haven Police Division.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect has confessed to the crime.

The police spokesperson quoted the suspect as saying he created the fake Okwulora Facebook account in January and has since been using it to solicit funds from followers of the philanthropist.

“The suspect further stated that he usually waits for the actual “Okwuluora” to make a post, soliciting support for persons in situations requiring financial assistance. Upon sighting such posts, he (the suspect) immediately copies and posts them on the fake Facebook account and changes the beneficiary’s account details to his, thereby fraudulently obtaining funds from unsuspecting donors,” Mr Ndukwe said.

The suspect also said he had “received funds running into tens of thousands of naira from donors,” according to the police.

Investigation

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered “further and thorough” investigation into the case, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Uzuegbu directed the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (SCID) to carry out the investigation and ensure “timely prosecution” of the suspect.

The police commissioner urged victims of the suspect’s fraudulent acts to report to the SCID and volunteer their statements.

He also called on the residents to be wary of social media impostors and their fraudulent activities, especially during this Yuletide.

