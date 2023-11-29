The management of Coal City University, Enugu has spoken on the allegation of certificate forgery against one of its officials.

There were reports recently that the Head of the Nursing Department of the institution, Alphonsus Mba, allegedly impersonated his brother-in-law, Monday Igwe, by using his (Igwe’s) WASSCE certificate to secure a job at the School of Post Basic Psychiatry in Enugu.

Mr Mba became a staff of the university after retiring from the psychiatric school.

He had served as the acting principal of the school before his retirement. His brother-in-law, Mr Igwe is the director of Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Mba was arrested in October over the forgery allegation and is currently being detained at the Zone 13 Police Headquarters in Ukpo, Anambra State for investigation.

University speaks

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Afam Icha-Ituma, confirmed the development on Tuesday while fielding questions from reporters during a press briefing in Enugu as part of the activities marking the institution’s maiden combined convocation ceremonies.

Mr Icha-Ituma, a professor, said the university received a “security report” that Mr Mba was facing allegations of identity fraud.

The vice-chancellor said the security report against Mr Mba came about four days after the institution hired him.

“The university, in order to safeguard its reputation, had to suspend the staff member pending the outcome of that investigation,” he said.

He added the university was still awaiting the outcome of the investigation to determine the next line of action.

33 bag first class

Mr Icha-Ituma also said that out of a total of 502 graduating students of the university, 33 students will be awarded first-class degrees in various disciplines during the institution’s maiden convocation ceremony on Saturday.

A breakdown showed that 209 will receive second class upper division; 234 will bag second class lower division and 26 will receive third class.

The vice-chancellor noted that the combined convocation ceremonies will cover students of the institution who graduated between 2020 and 2023.

He explained that the university could not hold its first convocation ceremony in its seven years of existence largely because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A further breakdown showed that 62 of the students graduated in 2020, 168 in 2021, 164 in 2022 and 108 in 2023.

Honourary doctorate degrees

Mr Icha-Ituma said the university will award honourary doctorate degrees to five “distinguished Nigerians” for their “extraordinary contributions to national development.”

Under this category, the vice-chancellor said, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State will be awarded the Doctor of Public Administration for his “exemplary conduct and extraordinary leadership” of the State House of Assembly as the Speaker between 2015 and 2023.

He said an entrepreneur, Patricia Nwobodo, will receive the Doctor of Banking and Finance while a technology expert, Kingsley Eze, will receive the Doctor of Computer Science.

Mr Icha-Ituma added that another entrepreneur, Ikenna Okafor, will receive the Doctor of Business Administration while Jude Adani will also be conferred with the Doctor of Business Administration.

The vice-chancellor said a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, will deliver the convocation lecture titled, “Deciphering the moral ambiguity of local aphorisms that justify the erosion of moral values of young people.”

