Gunmen have killed two police officers at Ahiara Junction in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The attack occurred on Monday during the visit of the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Danjuma Aboki, to his officers in the council area, Punch newspaper reported.

The attackers were said to have opened fire on the officers, killing two of them on the spot.

A yet-to-be-identified male resident was also killed by a stray bullet fired during the attack.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to Punch newspaper.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the police in the state had declared a manhunt for the attackers.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, commander 34 Artillery Brigade and Joint Task Force operatives are combing the scene of the crime for evidence that will possibly lead to the arrest of hoodlums responsible for the attack and killing of (the) two policemen,” he said.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

This latest attack occurred about two days after gunmen abducted and then killed the traditional ruler of Otulu Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The killing of the traditional ruler happened barely 48 hours after gunmen killed Chiedoziem Anyanwu, a ward chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The Nigerian government has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

