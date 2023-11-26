Gunmen have killed the traditional ruler of Otulu Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

The victim, Joe Ochulor, was earlier kidnapped from his palace by the gunmen on Saturday morning, according to a report by Punch newspaper.

An unnamed source told the newspaper on Sunday that the traditional ruler’s body was found on the roadside at Mbutu, a community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

“There is fear everywhere. Villagers are afraid because the traditional ruler was taken from his home on Saturday morning only for his body to be found on the same Saturday. This is horrifying,” the source said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, has confirmed the killing of the traditional ruler, according to Punch newspaper.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, assured that the police would track down the killers.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aboki Danjuma, had declared a manhunt for the killers.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

This latest incident occurred barely 48 hours after gunmen killed Chiedoziem Anyanwu, a ward chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

The Nigerian government has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of South-south Nigeria.

