The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered an investigation into the alleged unprofessional conduct of police operatives in the Nsukka area of the state.

“I have ordered the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the State CID Enugu, to immediately investigate the allegations so as to bring culprits to book.

“Victims of the alleged acts of misconduct should volunteer information to aid the investigation,” Mr Uzuegbu said in a statement issued in Enugu on Sunday by the police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe.

Mr Uzuegbu explained that his directive followed a recent receipt of social media reports alleging unprofessional conduct on the part of some police officers in Nsukka town.

“I call on residents to remain calm,” the commissioner pleaded.

He reaffirmed his stance against unethical conduct on the part of police operatives and reassured of maximum protection of the rights of citizens in accordance with extant laws.

“I enjoin the citizenry to support the police reform agenda by remaining law-abiding and by promptly reporting acts of police misconduct for necessary disciplinary actions,” he stressed.

The spokesperson published in the statement a telephone number and an email address through which the residents could report acts of police misconduct in the state.

(NAN)

