Gunmen have killed Chiedoziem Anyanwu, a ward chairperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State.

Mr Anyanwu was the PDP chairperson of Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the state.

The PDP leader was shot on Thursday by gunmen riding a motorcycle, according a report by Punch newspaper.

The gunmen were said to have requested to see the deceased on arrival at his house.

On identifying him, the attackers shot him dead and waited to ensure that he was dead before they fled the scene, the paper reported.

“He was shot dead in his wife’s presence by gunmen who requested to see him,” an unnamed source was quoted as saying.

“The development has brought an uneasy calm to the fold of the PDP in the state. The slain party chairman was vibrant. Nobody knew why he was killed,” the source added.

The Director General of the New Media of the PDP in the state, Lancelot Obiaku, has confirmed the killing, according to the paper.

Mr Obiaku called for the arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the police in Imo state, Henry Okoye, said he had not been briefed on the incident.

Worsening insecurity

Like other states in Nigeria’s south-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

This latest attack occurred barely two weeks after the 11 November governorship election in the state which was won by the ruling party, APC.

The Nigerian government has accused Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

