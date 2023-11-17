The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested two suspects for allegedly taking part in jungle justice in the state.

The police spokesperson in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Friday, said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aderemi Adeoye, has condemned frequent resort to the jungle justice by residents.

Mr Adeoye warned that the police in the state will not condone the “reckless resort to jungle justice by anyone or group” in the state.

The police commissioner described those who carry out jungle justice on suspected criminals as “beasts.”

“Such group who resort to jungle justice are worse than the suspects they lynch,” he said.

He stressed that it is improper to kill someone accused of stealing a phone without being convicted by a court of law.

“The sentence for stealing a phone is three years imprisonment. Those who lynch commits murder which carries the death penalty as the courts have not delegated anyone outside the judiciary to try, convict and execute suspects,” Mr Adeoye stated.

The police commissioner advised residents to take crime suspects to the police rather than lynch them.

He asked the residents to contact his office if they fail to get justice and assured that the police in the will always be alive to its responsibility in maintaining law and order.

“Resort to self-help will not be tolerated,” he maintained.

