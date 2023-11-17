Gunmen, on Friday, attacked a police patrol and shot two operatives dead in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Friday.

Ms Onovwakpoyeya, a superintendent of police, said the attack occurred at about 8:30 a.m. along Nwofe Road, in the outskirts of Abakaliki, where the operatives were on patrol.

The gunmen drove a tinted SUV – a Toyota Highlander – she said.

One police operative, who was wounded in the attack, is receiving treatment in a hospital, according to the statement.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Augustina Ogbodo, on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched tactical teams to the scene, who equally swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but the hoodlums escaped.

“The Commissioner of Police also visited the scene of the incident with her management team for on the spot assessment,” she added.

The police spokesperson called on anyone with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the gunmen to contact the police.

The commissioner, she said, had reiterated the readiness of the police to provide adequate security for lives and property in the state.

“The Command is assuring the people of round the clock visibility patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state,” she added.

(NAN)

