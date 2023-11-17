The new Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Danjuma Aboki, has advised officers and operatives of the command to uphold the respect for human rights, while discharging their duties.

He gave the advice in his maiden address to senior police officers in the command, on Friday.

Mr Aboki, who assumed duty on 13 November, expressed his readiness to discharge his new assignment with utmost dedication.

He charged the senior officers to be courageous in providing security for lives and property in the state, irrespective of how challenging the task might be.

“As officers and men of the command, you must respect the highest standards of fundamental human rights and rule of law in discharging your constitutional duties.

“In line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, we must be vanguards of justice and continue to work to improve police relations,” he said.

The police chief decried the sit-at-home directive by the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network, and urged the officers to work to phase out the directive for socioeconomic activities to thrive in the state.

He thanked Mr Egbetokun for his logistics and other support that “ensured watertight security during the 11 November governorship election in Imo.

He also thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for providing operational vehicles for the command and urged Imo residents to report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood to the police or other security agencies in the state.

(NAN)

