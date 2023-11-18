The Abia State Government has refuted claims that it was owing Nigerian soldiers attached to a multi-agency security task force, codenamed Operation Crush in the state.

The joint task force, floated by Governor Alex Otti of Abia State in August, comprises the police, soldiers, navy and other security agencies.

Reports recently surfaced on social media alleging that the state government was owing the soldiers.

But Kasie Uko, the spokesperson to Governor Otti, in a statement on Friday, described the report as “misleading.”

Mr Uko said the state government was “up-to-date” in meeting its obligations to the anti-crime task force.

He said the government’s meeting its obligations to the soldiers has been instrumental in dealing with incidents of violent crimes and dislodging kidnap rings around the Umunneochi-Uturu-Okigwe Axis of the state especially on the Enugu-Umuahia-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

He urged Nigerians to disregard the “falsehood,” stressing that the state government has continued to pay workers’ salaries, pensions and all outstanding verified benefits to workers and retirees in the state since Mr Otti became governor.

“Only two days ago, the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, the umbrella association of judicial workers in Abia State, wrote to thank Governor Otti for living up to his promise to pay the arrears of their Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure, which had remained outstanding since 2015,” Mr Uko said.

The spokesperson accused officials of the previous administration of “peddling the falsehood on social media” because they had “chosen to see nothing good” in Governor Otti’s administration.

Mr Otti of the Labour Party became governor after he was declared winner of the 18 March governorship election in Abia State.

He took over as Abia governor on 29 May from Okezie Ikpeazu who had governed the state between 2015 and 2023.

Messrs Ikpeazu and Otti, however, have been at war of words over various issues including alleged looting and poor management of the state’s finances.

