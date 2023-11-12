The electoral commission, INEC, has declared Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Imo State.

The INEC Returning Officer, Abayomi Sunday, vice chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, declared the winner Sunday morning at the state collation centre in Owerri.

Mr Sunday said the APC candidate scored 540,308 votes to defeat his closest challenger of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, who scored 71,503 votes while the Labour Party candidate, Athan Achonu, came third with 64,081 votes. None of the other 15 candidates had up to 10,000 votes.

“Hope Odidika Uzodinma having satisfied all the requirements of law and scored majority of the lawful votes, is hereby declared elected,” Mr Sunday declared.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Uzodinma won in all the 27 local government areas of Imo.

However, both the PDP and LP candidates had alleged fraud and demanded the cancellation of the election.

According to INEC, the number of registered voters in the state for the poll was 2,419,922 with 2,318,919 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected. The voter turnout was less than 40 per cent.

Sunday’s announcement means Mr Uzodinmma will spend four more years as Imo governor unless his victory is upturned by the courts.

Road to Imo Government House

Mr Uzodinma was first declared governor of Imo State in January 2020 by the Supreme Court which nullified the declaration of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as the winner of the 9 March 2019 governorship election in the state.

The APC candidate had emerged fourth in the election, according to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the Supreme Court held that results from 388 polling units were not added for Mr Uzodinma during the exercise.

The court said after adding the results from the affected units, Mr Uzodinma polled a majority of the lawful votes.

Mr Uzodinma, thus, earned the moniker ‘Supreme Court’ governor, which he frowned at.

Mr Ihedioha had served as governor of the state for seven months and two weeks before he was sacked by the court. He could not, however, secure the PDP ticket to challenge Mr Uzodinma again as he stepped down just before the primary election which was won by Mr Anyanwu.

