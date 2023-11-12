Governor Hope Uzodinma won the Imo governorship election after he defeated his opponents in all the 27 local government areas of Imo State.

Mr Uzodinma, the candidate of the APC, was announced the winner in each of the 27 local governments at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

INEC has, however, gone on a short break to do the final collation before formally declaring the incumbent winner of the governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Uzodinma contested against 17 other candidates in Saturday’s election. His two main challengers, candidates of the PDP and LP, have, however, alleged fraud and called for total cancellation of the election.

According to INEC, the number of registered voters in the state for the poll was 2,419,922 with 2,318,919 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected.

At the end of the announcement of local government results at 08:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Abayomi Fasina, vice chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State announced that the collation centre would go on an hour break and reconvene to formally announce the winner.

See details of the results below.

Njaba LGA, Imo state

Accredited voters: 12098

APC: 8110

LP: 995

PDP: 2404

Valid votes: 11736

Rejected votes: 294

Total votes cast: 12030

Mbaitoli LGA, Imo state

Registered voters:153284

Accredited voters: 24186

APC: 12556

LP: 4007

PDP: 5343

Valid votes: 23,014

Rejected votes: 972

Total votes cast: 23,986

Ihitte Uboma LGA, Imo state

Registered voters: 52108

Accredited voters: 17537

APC: 11099

LP: 2766

PDP: 3077

Valid votes: 17358

Rejected votes: 179

Total votes cast: 17537

Ideato North LGA, Imo state

Registered voters: 86905

Accredited voters: 9609

APC: 5271

LP: 1522

PDP: 2062

Valid votes: 9161

Rejected votes: 389

Total votes cast: 9550

Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo state

Registered voters: 107,456

Accredited voters: 21366

APC: 14,962

LP: 1,506

PDP: 3,694

Valid votes: 20755

Rejected votes: 494

Total votes cast: 21249

Orlu LGA, Imo state

Registered voters: 103223

Accredited voters: 49229

APC: 37,614

LP: 1711

PDP: 2424

Valid votes: 48027

Rejected votes: 359

Total votes cast: 48386

Nwangele LGA, Imo state

Registered voters: 55535

Accredited voters: 33259

APC: 29,282

LP: 895

PDP: 2132

Valid votes: 32,597

Rejected votes: 362

Total votes cast: 32,959

Onuimo LGA, Imo state

Registered voters: 36717

Accredited voters: 18405

APC: 13134

LP: 1753

PDP: 2676

Valid votes: 18240

Rejected votes: 36

Total votes cast: 18276

Orsu LGA

Registers voters: 56,996

Accredited voters: 19,939

APC: 18,003

LP: 813

PDP: 624

Valid votes: 19,589

Rejected votes: 206

Total votes cast: 19,795

Ehime Mbano LGA – Imo state

Registered voters: 79212

Accredited voters: 13027

APC: 6632

LP: 4958

PDP: 681

Valid votes: 12484

Rejected votes: 298

Total votes cast: 12782

Ikeduru LGA – Imo state

Registered voters: 119987

Accredited voters: 3366

APC: 22356

LP: 1877

PDP: 7258

Valid votes: 32183

Rejected votes: 529

Total votes cast: 32712

Owerri Municipal, Imo State

Registers voters: 134,169

Accredited voters: 11,110

APC: 5,324

LP: 2,914

PDP: 2,180

Valid votes: 10,813

Rejected votes: 241

Total votes cast 11,054

Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo state

Registered voters: 111207

Accredited voters: 16084

APC: 9638

LP: 2455

PDP: 1724

Valid votes: 15415

Rejected votes: 375

Total votes cast: 15790

Oguta LGA – Imo state

Registered voters: 15152

Accredited voters: 64260

APC: 57310

LP: 1941

PDP: 2653

Valid votes: 63675

Rejected votes: 271

Total votes cast: 63947

Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA – Imo state

Registered voters: 91272

Accredited voters: 16971

APC: 8473

APGA: 73

LP: 3332

PDP: 2737

Valid votes: 16282

Rejected votes: 458

Total votes cast: 16740

ISIALA MBANO

APC: 10,860

LP: 2,419

PDP: 1,659

VALID VOTES: 15,202

REJECTED VOTES: 329

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 15,531

OWERRI WEST

APC: 9,205

LP: 2,597

PDP: 3,305

VALID VOTES: 15712

REJECTED VOTES: 511

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 16,223

NGOR OKPALA

APC: 14,143

LP: 2,716

PDP: 3,451

VALID VOTES: 21,492

REJECTED VOTES: 511

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 22,003

ABOH MBAISE

APC: 9,638

LP: 2,455

PDP: 1,724

VALID VOTES: 15,415

REJECTED VOTES: 375

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 15,790

NKWERRE

APC: 22,488

LP: 1,320

PDP: 2,632

VALID VOTES: 26,764

REJECTED VOTES: 142

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 26,906

AHIAZU MBAISE

APC: 8,369

LP: 2,214

PDP: 3,507

VALID VOTES: 15,353

REJECTED VOTES: 525

TOTAL VOTES CAST:15,878

ISU LGA

APC: 11,312

LP: 1,253

PDP: 2508

VALID VOTES: 15,776

REJECTED VOTES: 156

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 15,932

Owerri North LGA

Registered voters: 134,555

Accredited voters: 18,398

APC: 8,536

LP: 4,386

PDP: 3,449

Valid votes: 17,440

Rejected votes: 576

Total votes cast: 18,016

Oru West LGA

Number of accredited voters: 42965

APC: 38,726

APGA: 275

LP: 1,867

PDP: 987

Votes cast: 41,373

Rejected: 581

Votes cast: 42,318

Owerri Municipal

APC: 5,324

LP: 2,914

PDP: 2,180

Obowo LGA

Registered voters: 68,690

Accredited voters: 22, 214

APC: 17,514

LP: 3,404

PDP: 711

Valid votes: 21,907

Rejected votes: 264

Total votes cast: 22,171

IDEATO SOUTH LGA

APC – 16, 891

LP – 1,649

PDP – 2469

Okigwe LGA

Total Votes Cast: 62, 970

Total Valid Votes: 63, 935

APC: 55,585

LP: 2,655

PDP: 1,688

