Governor Hope Uzodinma won the Imo governorship election after he defeated his opponents in all the 27 local government areas of Imo State.
Mr Uzodinma, the candidate of the APC, was announced the winner in each of the 27 local governments at the INEC collation centre in Owerri, the Imo State capital.
INEC has, however, gone on a short break to do the final collation before formally declaring the incumbent winner of the governorship election.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Uzodinma contested against 17 other candidates in Saturday’s election. His two main challengers, candidates of the PDP and LP, have, however, alleged fraud and called for total cancellation of the election.
According to INEC, the number of registered voters in the state for the poll was 2,419,922 with 2,318,919 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected.
At the end of the announcement of local government results at 08:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Abayomi Fasina, vice chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State announced that the collation centre would go on an hour break and reconvene to formally announce the winner.
Njaba LGA, Imo state
Accredited voters: 12098
APC: 8110
LP: 995
PDP: 2404
Valid votes: 11736
Rejected votes: 294
Total votes cast: 12030
Mbaitoli LGA, Imo state
Registered voters:153284
Accredited voters: 24186
APC: 12556
LP: 4007
PDP: 5343
Valid votes: 23,014
Rejected votes: 972
Total votes cast: 23,986
Ihitte Uboma LGA, Imo state
Registered voters: 52108
Accredited voters: 17537
APC: 11099
LP: 2766
PDP: 3077
Valid votes: 17358
Rejected votes: 179
Total votes cast: 17537
Ideato North LGA, Imo state
Registered voters: 86905
Accredited voters: 9609
APC: 5271
LP: 1522
PDP: 2062
Valid votes: 9161
Rejected votes: 389
Total votes cast: 9550
Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Imo state
Registered voters: 107,456
Accredited voters: 21366
APC: 14,962
LP: 1,506
PDP: 3,694
Valid votes: 20755
Rejected votes: 494
Total votes cast: 21249
Orlu LGA, Imo state
Registered voters: 103223
Accredited voters: 49229
APC: 37,614
LP: 1711
PDP: 2424
Valid votes: 48027
Rejected votes: 359
Total votes cast: 48386
Nwangele LGA, Imo state
Registered voters: 55535
Accredited voters: 33259
APC: 29,282
LP: 895
PDP: 2132
Valid votes: 32,597
Rejected votes: 362
Total votes cast: 32,959
Onuimo LGA, Imo state
Registered voters: 36717
Accredited voters: 18405
APC: 13134
LP: 1753
PDP: 2676
Valid votes: 18240
Rejected votes: 36
Total votes cast: 18276
Orsu LGA
Registers voters: 56,996
Accredited voters: 19,939
APC: 18,003
LP: 813
PDP: 624
Valid votes: 19,589
Rejected votes: 206
Total votes cast: 19,795
Ehime Mbano LGA – Imo state
Registered voters: 79212
Accredited voters: 13027
APC: 6632
LP: 4958
PDP: 681
Valid votes: 12484
Rejected votes: 298
Total votes cast: 12782
Ikeduru LGA – Imo state
Registered voters: 119987
Accredited voters: 3366
APC: 22356
LP: 1877
PDP: 7258
Valid votes: 32183
Rejected votes: 529
Total votes cast: 32712
Owerri Municipal, Imo State
Registers voters: 134,169
Accredited voters: 11,110
APC: 5,324
LP: 2,914
PDP: 2,180
Valid votes: 10,813
Rejected votes: 241
Total votes cast 11,054
Aboh Mbaise LGA, Imo state
Registered voters: 111207
Accredited voters: 16084
APC: 9638
LP: 2455
PDP: 1724
Valid votes: 15415
Rejected votes: 375
Total votes cast: 15790
Oguta LGA – Imo state
Registered voters: 15152
Accredited voters: 64260
APC: 57310
LP: 1941
PDP: 2653
Valid votes: 63675
Rejected votes: 271
Total votes cast: 63947
Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA – Imo state
Registered voters: 91272
Accredited voters: 16971
APC: 8473
APGA: 73
LP: 3332
PDP: 2737
Valid votes: 16282
Rejected votes: 458
Total votes cast: 16740
ISIALA MBANO
APC: 10,860
LP: 2,419
PDP: 1,659
VALID VOTES: 15,202
REJECTED VOTES: 329
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 15,531
OWERRI WEST
APC: 9,205
LP: 2,597
PDP: 3,305
VALID VOTES: 15712
REJECTED VOTES: 511
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 16,223
NGOR OKPALA
APC: 14,143
LP: 2,716
PDP: 3,451
VALID VOTES: 21,492
REJECTED VOTES: 511
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 22,003
ABOH MBAISE
APC: 9,638
LP: 2,455
PDP: 1,724
VALID VOTES: 15,415
REJECTED VOTES: 375
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 15,790
NKWERRE
APC: 22,488
LP: 1,320
PDP: 2,632
VALID VOTES: 26,764
REJECTED VOTES: 142
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 26,906
AHIAZU MBAISE
APC: 8,369
LP: 2,214
PDP: 3,507
VALID VOTES: 15,353
REJECTED VOTES: 525
TOTAL VOTES CAST:15,878
ISU LGA
APC: 11,312
LP: 1,253
PDP: 2508
VALID VOTES: 15,776
REJECTED VOTES: 156
TOTAL VOTES CAST: 15,932
Owerri North LGA
Registered voters: 134,555
Accredited voters: 18,398
APC: 8,536
LP: 4,386
PDP: 3,449
Valid votes: 17,440
Rejected votes: 576
Total votes cast: 18,016
Oru West LGA
Number of accredited voters: 42965
APC: 38,726
APGA: 275
LP: 1,867
PDP: 987
Votes cast: 41,373
Rejected: 581
Votes cast: 42,318
Owerri Municipal
APC: 5,324
LP: 2,914
PDP: 2,180
Obowo LGA
Registered voters: 68,690
Accredited voters: 22, 214
APC: 17,514
LP: 3,404
PDP: 711
Valid votes: 21,907
Rejected votes: 264
Total votes cast: 22,171
IDEATO SOUTH LGA
APC – 16, 891
LP – 1,649
PDP – 2469
Okigwe LGA
Total Votes Cast: 62, 970
Total Valid Votes: 63, 935
APC: 55,585
LP: 2,655
PDP: 1,688
