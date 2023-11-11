Asked why there was a low turn in the area, Mr Joseph said the residents were thinking INEC materials would arrive late.

Low voter turnout has been observed across polling units of Ehime Mbano Local Government Area in Imo State as the voting process commences.

Ehime Mbano is one of the LGAs under the Okigwe zone of the state. It is one of the hotbed lags in the state with high security concerns.

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Athan Achonu, hails from the council.

As PREMIUM TIMES moved across the polling booths in the LG, armed security officials were seen at strategic locations.

It was gathered that officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arrived early with voting materials, but only a few voters were spotted.

For instance, at polling unit 012, located at Numo primary school at Umunumo community where Mr Achonu is expected to vote, the process commenced at about 9: 23 a.m. due to low voter turnout.

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Nwachukwu Joseph, the first to cast his vote, at the polling unit expressed satisfaction with the process.

“I just cast my vote for the candidate of my choice,” he said, adding that the INEC presiding officers arrived at the voting premises before 8:00 a.m.

“We commend INEC for arriving on time. At the moment, the process is smooth and no challenges yet. We thank INEC for responding quickly to the yearnings of Nigerians for arriving early,” Mr Joseph said.

According to the INEC records pasted at Mr Achonu’s polling unit, 736 registered voters are expected to vote, however, only a few were seen coming in and out of the voting room.

Asked why there was a low turn in the area, Mr Joseph said the residents were thinking INEC materials would arrive late.

According to records published on the INEC portal, there are 77,459 registered voters in Ehime Mbano.

