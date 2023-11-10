The Court of Appeal in Lagos has upheld the election of Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu State.

The three-member court, in a unanimous decision, dismissed three issues raised by the opposing party.

The panel led by Tani Yusuf-Hassan, concluded that the Labour Party (LP) and its governorship candidate failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Mr Mbah, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not qualified to contest the election.

Regarding the allegation of over-voting, Mrs Hassan said in her lead judgement that the voter register was not presented before the lower tribunal.

She, therefore, said that failure to submit the voter register to substantiate the over-voting allegation.

The court also determined that the witnesses presented by the Labour Party did not sufficiently prove the existence of over-voting in the governorship election.

Consequently, the court dismissed the case for lacking in merit and upheld the judgement of the election tribunal, which had earlier affirmed INEC’s declaration of Mr Mbah of the PDP as the winner of the 18 March governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Governor Mbah as winner of the governorship election with 160,895 votes.

Mr Edeoga of the LP came second with 157,552 votes, while Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) polled 17, 983 votes to clinch the third place.

Dissatisfied with the results, Mr Edeoga and his party filed a petition, challenging mr Mbah’s victory, asking they should be declared as the winners purportedly on the grounds that they polled the highest number of valid votes.

The petitioners also raised concerns about the alleged forgery of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate by Mr Mbah.

However, the Enugu State governorship election petition tribunal ruled in favour of Mr Mbah, stating that he met the minimum requirements for the election, which include possessing a school certificate or its equivalent.

The tribunal rejected Mr Edeoga’s witnesses, adding that the petitioner did not present any admissible evidence to prove that Mr Mbah’s certificate was forged.

Governor Mbah reacts

Mr Mbah on Friday said his victory was for the people of Enugu State.

He said the judgement of the appellant court was consistent with the earlier dismissal of the same matter filed before the Enugu State Election Petition Tribunal.

He added that both judgements were consistent and were in line with the mandate truly given to him by the people of Enugu State.

“As you are aware that few minutes ago, Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos dismissed petition filed against us by the Labour Party governorship candidate.

“The judgement further reaffirmed our belief in judiciary as the last hope of the common man and as a lawyer, this judgement reaffirms my believe and trust in the irrevocable will of the judiciary,” Mr Mbah said

The governor said, “I want to use this opportunity to commend the justices of the court of appeal for standing firmly by the sacredness of the temple of justice.

“I want to also thank the great people of Enugu State for their endurance in the face of palpable untruth to paint their government black”.

Mr Mbah added that with the judgement, they were going to deploy more energy and commitment to bring development at the door step of Enugu people.

“It is not a victory for Peter Mbah as a governor. It is a victory for water that will run non-stop in taps of Enugu homes in less than 20 days.

“It is also a victory that will make Enugu State a road construction site. We are talking of the length and breadth of Enugu State being transformed to road construction site.

“It is also a victory that would ensure that we have Smart Schools across the 260 wards of Enugu State.

“Let me assure Ndi Enugu that we are not going to let them down, we are going to deploy every breath and fibre of our being to consolidate on the gain we made so far.

“Again, I want to express my profound gratitude to the great people of Enugu for their tremendous support and unimpeachable trust they reposed in us,” the governor said.

He promised that his administration would never fail them, adding that the long awaited “tomorrow is right here with us”.

(NAN)

