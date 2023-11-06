The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, awarded N5 million damages against the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for alleging that the corps’ discharged certificate held by Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State was fake.

The judge, Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, held that the Director-General of the NYSC and the corps, who were defendants in the suit, were guilty of misrepresentation of material facts.

The judge held that the certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Mr Mbah was authentic and validly issued by the NYSC.

Mr Ekwo further held that evidence before the court showed that the governor, though was mobilised for service in 2001, he only completed his service in 2003.

According to the court, Mr Mbah, midway into his service, sought and obtained permission from NYSC to attend the Nigeria Law School. The judge said he was reinstated into the NYSC in 2003.

Besides, the judge said that the evidence that Mr Mbah served in the law firm of one Udeh was not challenged by the NYSC.

The judge berated the corps for not charging the governor for forgery if they actually believed that they didn’t issue the said NYSC certificate to him.

He concluded that the NYSC was mischievous and acted in bad faith by denying Mr Mbah’s NYSC certificate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mbah had sued the NYSC and its Director, Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad, for publishing a disclaimer, denying the issuance of a discharge certificate issued to him on 6 January 2003.

Mr Ekwo, on 15 May, restrained the NYSC, Mr Muhammad and any of their agents from, henceforth, engaging in such publication pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

The order followed an ex parte motion moved by Mr Mbah’s counsel, Emeka Ozoani, SAN.

But the NYCS, in its preliminary objection dated 19 May and filed 22 May, sought an order dismissing or striking out the suit for want of jurisdiction and competence.

Giving three grounds of argument, the corps said Mr Mbah did not appeal to the president as required by the provisions of Section 20 of the National Youth Service Corps Act, Cap N84, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 before instituting the suit against the defendants.

It argued that the appeal to the president was a condition precedent to instituting an action against the defendants in any court of law in Nigeria.

According to the NYSC, the court lacked jurisdiction over the case at the stage that it was due to the alleged refusal of the plaintiff/respondent to comply with the provisions of Section 20 of the National Youth Service Corps Act.

The NYSC had, on 1 February, written a letter signed by Ibrahim Muhammed saying that the NYSC certificate belonging to Mr Mbah was not issued by the corps.

Mr Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared the winner of the Enugu State governorship election held in 18 March by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

(NAN)

