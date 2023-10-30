Ben Nwabueze, a former secretary-general of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, is dead.

Mr Nwabueze, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria died on Sunday at his residence in Lagos State, South-west Nigeria.

He was 91.

The spokesperson of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, confirmed his death in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Ogbonnia said the Igbo group was shocked by his death, which it described as “devastating.”

The spokesperson said the president-general of Ohanaeze could not “withhold his sorrow” over the loss, especially given the fact that Igbos have lost former leaders of the group in close sequence.

“Throughout his invaluable services, he displayed an amazing intellect, courage, ingenuity, tenacity, hard work and patriotism; a man who spoke truth to power with lucid erudition and inspiring conviction.

“His roles in Ohanaeze depict him as an exemplary scholar who had not allowed his exploits in academia to alienate him from his cultural roots,” the statement read in part.

Soludo mourns

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has expressed sadness over the passing of Mr Nwabueze who hailed from the state.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime on Monday, Mr Soludo said the “phenomenal contributions” of the late leader to the state will never be forgotten.

The governor said Mr Nwabueze’s influence extended far beyond Anambra, adding that “he lived all his life inspiring generations of legal minds and citizens alike to strive for a more just and equitable society.”

He said the wisdom of the deceased and his “tireless efforts in advocating for democratic ideals have also guided our nation through some of its most pivotal moments.”

Nwabueze at a glance

Mr Nwabueze was born on 22 December 1931. He hailed from Atani, a community in Ogbaru Local Government Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The constitutional lawyer once served as Nigeria’s minister of education.

