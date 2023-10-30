Peter Mbah of Enugu State has pledged to return the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, to its lost glory by changing the institute’s mode of operation.

Mr Mbah made the pledge during the inauguration of the Committee for the Implementation of Report of Enquiry into the Accounts, Management Practices, and Staff Conduct of IMT, Enugu at the Government House on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Mbah had on 21 August inaugurated an eight-man committee of inquiry on account and management practice of the IMT.

The governor noted that the IMT was fashioned after the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, but said the school had since derailed.

Inaugurating the committee, the governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, recalled that the government had earlier set up a committee to probe the state of affairs in IMT.

He said the present committee would ensure the implementation of the previous panel’s report and directed the IMT management to cooperate with the implementation committee to achieve the desired result.

“I have invited the management of IMT to hear directly from the government and to understand that the committee that has been set up must have unfettered access to whatever documents that they may need to make sure that they do their work effectively in six weeks.

“The work of this committee is very important and critical because higher education will play a pivotal role in the capacity and legacy that we are planning to leave behind at the end of the time.

“All of us must work as a team to ensure that our state regains its glory across all the ecosystems – education, infrastructure, environment, sports, among others,” he stated.

Terms of reference

Mr Onyia, a professor, said the terms of reference of the committee were: “to evaluate and amend the legal and policy framework governing IMT’s business committee functions to align with best practices.

“Eliminate third-party fees and unauthorised charges on students while revising fee structures and standardise staff appointments, prioritise competency-based hires, and enforce compliance with IMT law.

“Enhance revenue generation through internal controls, centralization of collections, and improved financial management and address undue financial demands on students, improve financial accountability, and ensure transparency.

“Implement various improvements in areas like staff employment, admissions, procurement, and library facilities”.

He said the six-man panel, which had Ed Nwobodo, a professor, as the chairperson and Judy Nweke, a representative of the civil society organisations, as the secretary, also had Sylvanus Ogbodo, representing the Ministry of Education, Chinenye Ozoagu, Obiamaka Egbo, and Moses Otiji as members.

He further announced that the government had directed that the collection of revenue through third parties, sale of handouts of any kind, undue pressure on students through multifarious levies and fees as well as employment without strict adherence to meritocracy must cease forthwith.

Responding, Mr Nwobodo, pledged the readiness of the committee to deliver on its mandate “with every sense of rectitude and fear of God”.

He said, “We will work with integrity, and I can promise that we will not only give you a midterm report, but also periodic reports as may be necessary.

“We hope that we’ll continue to receive cooperation from the management, who will be working with us and it is unique to have them sit here when this inauguration happened,” he stated.

On his part, the Rector of IMT, Austin Nweze, assured the government that the management would accord the committee all the needed cooperation to deliver on its mandate for the good of the institution.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

