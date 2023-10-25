The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says it has cancelled the Anambra Central Senatorial Zonal rally planned for 28 October by Ossy Onuko, an aide to Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State.

The state Chairperson of the party, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Awka on Wednesday.

Mr Ifeatu said the rally was jointly planned by Mr Onuko and Obinna Ndigwe.

He said that “the state and zonal leaders of APGA were not aware of the so-called mega rally”.

“Neither the zonal leaders, critical stakeholders nor even the party leadership in Anambra central was taken into confidence,” he said.

Mr Onuko, a co-planner of the cancelled rally, is the managing director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority.

(NAN)

