Troops of “Operation UDO KA II’’ conducted clearance operations on terrorist camps in Imo and Anambra states on Saturday.

The troops arrested a suspected terrorist and also recovered Improvised Explosive Device-making materials, motorcycles, stored foods and other logistics items in the camps.

Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Enugu, Jonah Unuakhalu, a lieutenant-colonel, stated on Sunday that the clearance operations held at Lilu community and Orsumoghu Forest in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The troops also conducted clearance at Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, he added.

“During the clearance operations, the troops encountered various types of obstacles and detonated many Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

“The troops came in contact with terrorists who fled into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds due to superior firepower.

“Several camps and shrines of the terrorists were also destroyed,’’ Mr Unuakhalu stated.

He implored law-abiding citizens of the Southeast region not to relent in giving timely, credible and reliable information to security agencies, particularly to “Operation UDO KA II’’.

Such reliable information, he explained, could lead to the arrest of those who escaped with different degrees of gunshot wounds.

READ ALSO:

“We also use this medium to urge the good people of the Southeast region to ignore the deceitful tweets of the self-acclaimed Biafra leader, Simon Ekpa.

“Law-abiding residents should be rest assured that the Southeast region will be free of all forms of criminality.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue to combat crime and criminality in accordance with extant rules and regulations guiding its operations,’’ Unuakhalu added.

The Nigerian military has been having confrontations with members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), for some years.

IPOB, led by detained Nnamdi Kanu, is seeking the secession of the five South-eastern states and some parts of the neighbouring states from Nigeria as an independent Biafra nation.

The group has enforced a brutal stay-at-home order on Mondays across the five South-eastern states. But Mr Kanu has recently distanced himself from the continued enforcement of the order.

The statement by the Army did not indicate if the arrested suspect was an IPOB or ESN member.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

