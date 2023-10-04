The police in Abia State said they have arrested a dismissed police officer, Francis William, while attempting to steal an electricity transformer belonging to Aba Power Company in Aba.

The Commissioner of Police in Abia, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, said this on Wednesday while addressing reporters in Umuahia on the successes recorded by the police in the state from July to September.

Mr Onwuemelie, represented by the police spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, said Mr William, 34, was arrested on 11 September by operatives following a tip-off.

He said that the man was caught dressed in police camouflage, putting on a fez cap, and in possession of a fake police warrant card.

“He was arrested, and the stolen property was recovered.

“The case has been charged to court, and the suspect is remanded in correctional custody,” he said.

The police commissioner said the command also arrested other suspects in connection with armed robbery, kidnapping, and vandalism of government property, among others.

“Some of the exhibits include firearms of different specifications, vehicles, railway sleepers and illicit drugs.

“Also, some kidnap victims and trafficked children were safely rescued.”

According to him, all the cases had been charged to court.

The commissioner said a 49-year-old man, Princewill Jumbo, was arrested for the alleged purchase of a reportedly stolen Sienna space bus, with Registration Number JRV 857 AA, from one Chukwuma Egwim, 40.

Mr Onwuemelie said both suspects were arrested on 2 October, following a tip-off.

The police raided a notorious criminal hideout in Ehere, Aba, and arrested eight suspects, whose ages ranged from 20 to 45, according to the commissioner.

He said that the command recovered various exhibits, including a large quantity of weeds, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, and some quantities of Tramadol tablets during the raid.

“The suspects have been charged to court after a thorough investigation and were remanded, accordingly,” the police commissioner said.

Mr Onwuemelie further said that the command rescued one Sylvanus Emenegu, who was abducted on 30 September and held in captivity in a building in Uratta, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area.

“The kidnappers fled upon sighting the police,” he said, adding that the operatives recovered a motorcycle and two POS machines in their hideout.

(NAN)

