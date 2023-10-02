The police in Ebonyi State, South-east Nigeria, said gunmen, on Monday, burnt three commuter buses, four motorcycles and one tricycle in the state.
Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the police spokesperson in Ebonyi State, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the attack occurred in Ezzamgbo, Ohaukwu Local Government area of the state, along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway.
Ms Onovwakpoyeya, a superintendent of police, said the gunmen, suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), drove in a car into the community and began attacking buses, tricycles and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction.
No life was, however, lost during the attack, she said.
“They burnt down three commuter buses, four motorcycles and one tricycle,” Ms Onovwakpoyeya said.
The police spokesperson said some operatives had been dispatched to the scene of the incident to fish out the perpetrators.
“We believe that before the end of the day, the perpetrators will be apprehended,” she added.
(NAN)
