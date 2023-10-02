The police have released a Catholic priest, Samuel Aniebonem, accused of supporting Biafra agitation in South-east Nigeria.

The priest was arrested alongside seven people on 27 September on the accusation that they were members of a pro-Biafra group, the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB).

A spokesperson for MASSOB, Chris Mocha, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Monday, said the priest is of the St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Awka, Anambra State.

The seven people who were arrested have also been released, the statement said.

They include an octogenarian, Sylvester Dinyelu, Udebunu Anachuna, said to be a driver of the priest, Peter Udemefuna, and Christian Ifeji.

Mr Mocha, who is also an aide to the MASSOB leader, Ralph Uwazuruike, commended the police for their “quick investigation” that led to the release of the priest and others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Catholic priest was detained when he visited the anti-kidnapping squad office at Awkuzu to find out why his in-law, Mr Dinyelu was arrested.

The police responded by detaining him, his driver, and others.

Mr Dinyelu was said to have been arrested with two others at MASSOB office within Oyeagu/Ifitedunu, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra, when the anti-kidnapping squad stormed the office on 25 September.

The police spokesperson in Anambra, Ikenga Tochukwu, had confirmed the detention when contacted.

