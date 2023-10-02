Troops of the Joint Task Force, South-east, code-named Operation UDO KA II, on Sunday, cleared four camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliates, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Imo State.

The troops, in the course of the clearance, killed two IPOB members and arrested four others.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Enugu by Jonah Unuakhalu, acting deputy director, Army Public Relations, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, for the Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II.

Mr Unuakhalu, a lieutenant colonel, said that the camps cleared were in three communities – Ihube, Aku and Umulolo – in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The army spokesperson said troops encountered many Improvised Explosive Devices deployed en route to the camps during the clearance operation.

The irredentist group members fled into neighbouring forests with gunshot wounds because of the superior firepower of the troop, he said.

“It was discovered that the camps were being used to perpetuate atrocities such as cannibalism, occult practices and ritual killings to instill fears into law-abiding citizens.

READ ALSO:

“These were evident from many fresh and old corpses discovered while clearing the entire camps.

“Also, the houses of the two spiritual leaders and herbalists that took to their heels were destroyed.

“Furthermore, the shrine of the wanted terrorist, Amobi Chinoso Okafor, alias Temple, where human sacrifices are being made was destroyed,” he said.

Mr Unuakhalu said the items recovered from the camps included different denominations of the Biafra currencies, one new power bike, four motorcycles and solar panels.

Other items recovered were POP cement and a petroleum tanker suspected to have been hijacked from its owner.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.

“All law-abiding and good citizens in the South-east are enjoined to act against these devilish terrorists by providing timely, credible and reliable information which will lead to ending the menace of insecurity occasioned by activities of the terrorist group in the region.

“Do not be a victim of this sacrilege. These criminals are desecrating Igboland,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

