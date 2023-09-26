The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Tuesday, commenced the distribution of relief materials to 10,040 households affected by the 2022 flood disaster in Enugu State.

The Director-General of the agency, Mustapha Ahmed, said during the distribution in Enugu that the gesture was under the Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention.

Mr Ahmed, who was represented by the Enugu State team supervisor of the special intervention programme, Ladan Ayuba, said the distribution was to improve the socio-economic conditions of the affected households in the state.

He identified the items as livelihood equipment which included sewing machines and grinding machines while the food items include rice, beans, garri, sorghum, vegetable oil, salt, sachets of tomato paste and seasoning cubes.

According to him, the non-food items are mosquito nets, nylon mats, blankets, mattresses, cooking pots, cooking stoves, toilet soaps and detergents.

The agricultural inputs also distributed, included water pumps 3HP, growth enhancers, liquid fertiliser, pesticide, herbicide, yam seeds, rice seeds and maize seeds.

He explained that the agricultural inputs were given to take farmers back to their farmlands, to stimulate crop production, and safeguard national food security in the middle of economic downturn.

The director general added that the livelihood support was to help artisans improve their businesses and grow the economy.

He urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the items to improve their socio-economic conditions.

“Beneficiaries are advised to avoid selling the items and destroying the good intention of the Federal Government,” he said.

Gratitude

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, lauded NEMA for its support to the state.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the Director General, NEMA, for always partnering with the state in times of emergency.

“It is important that we acknowledge that President Bola Tinubu has made commitment to continue to support the states that are going through flood-related matter through NEMA,” he said.

Some beneficiaries expressed their joy for the items they received.

Julius Eke of Enugu East Local Government Area, who got food items, thanked the government for bringing smiles to him and his family.

Akuabata Mbah, another beneficiary, said she was happy over the distribution, and thanked the Federal Government for its intervention.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

