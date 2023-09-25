A flyover in Enugu, Enugu State, collapsed on Monday morning, leaving several commuters stranded.

The collapsed flyover, which had two lanes, is near the popular New Artisan Market in Enugu.

But only one of the lanes collapsed, it was gathered.

The flyover links Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

When a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the area on Monday afternoon, a crowd gathered around the bridge, lamenting the collapse.

Several stranded motorists were seen struggling to take alternative routes.

Witnesses said no life was lost in the incident.

A tricycle rider, Ikechukwu Ani, said there would have been loss of lives if the incident happened any other day aside Monday, citing a sit-at-home order often enforced by a faction of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra.

READ ALSO:

“On normal days, this place is very crowded. Thank God it happened on sit-at-home day, otherwise many vehicles would have fallen inside during the collapse,” he said.

Mr Ani said a deep hole was noticed last year near the bridge.

He said some road workers recently filled up the hole without tackling a breakage noticed on bridge.

“Water penetrated the bridge very well and then weakened it,” he said.

A pickup truck was seen trapped inside the collapsed bridge.

Some residents expressed suspicion that the truck’s driver may have been injured or killed in the incident.

But Chinedu Offor, a witness, told PREMIUM TIMES that the truck was parked on the bridge since Sunday.

“Nobody died here,” Mr Offor said.

Meanwhile, officials of the National Emergency Agency, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority were seen at the area – apparently to assess the incident.

Security agencies, mainly personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, barricaded the area.

The Head of the SEMA in the state, Chinasa Mbah, told PREMIUM TIMES that she and other officials of the agency were at the area.

Ms Mbah said the cause of the collapse was unknown at the moment.

An official of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Uchenna Ujam, told this newspaper that the incident must have been caused by excess water which penetrated the bridge.

“We are suspecting that the thing that weakened this area of the bridge is the collection of water that could not flow out for a very long period of time and resulted into this sudden collapse,” Mrs Ujam, an engineer, said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

