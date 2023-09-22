The police in Abia State have confirmed the murder of a 65-year-old man, Chigozie Chigbu by assailants in his compound on Thursday.

The police spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abia.

Mr Chigbu’s body was found in his compound in Umumba, Nsirimo, Ubakala, Umuahia, following an incident report at Ubakala Police Division in Abia on 21 September, according to the police.

“It was reported that the body of an individual was discovered in one Mr Chigbu’s compound.

“The deceased was later identified as Chigbu Chigozie, a 65-year-old resident of Umumba Nsirimo, Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

“He was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple machete wounds to his head,” she said.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, said Mr Chigbu was later confirmed dead, and the body deposited at the mortuary for an autopsy.

She said some police operatives promptly visited the crime scene, collected evidence, and took photographs.

According to her, some suspects have been arrested and a preliminary investigation was ongoing, and that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

She assured the public that the police were working hard to arrest the assailants.

She urged anyone with information that might be useful in the investigation to contact the police.

(NAN)

