Gunmen have abducted a Catholic priest in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

The victim, Marcellinus Okide, was kidnapped alongside six other persons at about 5 p.m. on Sunday along Eke-Egede-Affa-AKpakwume Nze Road in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Okide, the parish priest at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Amofia-Agu Affa, was said to be on his way to the parish when he was abducted by the hoodlums.

The kidnappers had contacted families of the abducted victims demanding N100 million ransom to release the cleric and the six others, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, did not respond to calls and a WhatsApp message seeking his comments.

But the spokesperson of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Anthony Aneke, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

Mr Aneke, also a Catholic priest, said the hoodlums blocked the road and forced the cleric into their vehicle alongside “some others.”

The spokesperson also confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the kidnappers contacted the church authority for ransom, but did not mention the amount being demanded by the hoodlums.

This newspaper learnt that some police operatives in the state have been searching several bushes around the area to track down the hoodlums and rescue the abducted victims.

Increased kidnap attacks

There have been increased attacks by kidnappers in Enugu State in recent times.

Several people, including university students and government officials, have been kidnapped lately in the state.

Earlier this month, a police officer was killed when suspected kidnappers attempted to abduct some travellers in Ogbeke-Nike, along Ugwogo/Opi/Nsukka Road in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

The attack occurred about one month after suspected kidnappers killed one person and abducted many travellers along Ugwogo-Neke Odenigbo Road in the council area.

