The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, said they have busted a gang of kidnappers in Nnewi Ichi, a community in Nnewi North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Thursday, said a kidnap victim was rescued when police operatives raided a hideout belonging to the hoodlums in the community.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the rescued victim was conveyed to a hospital in the community for treatment.

The police spokesperson said one of the suspects was arrested during the operation.

He said the operatives raided the hideout on Wednesday in collaboration with local vigilante operatives in the area.

The operation was in response to a tip-off about the hideout, he said.

One pump action gun and two locally fabricated hand grenades were among the items recovered from the hoodlums, according to the police.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the police and local vigilante operatives for the successful collaboration against the hoodlums in the state, Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye said the collaboration has been effective in the onslaught against criminals.

The police commissioner enjoined the security agencies to sustain the fight against crimes in the state to the “barest minimum.”

He said such a situation would make it possible for people to move around safely.

