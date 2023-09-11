The Imo State National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal has nullified the election of a member of the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election within 90 days.

The three-member panel of judges, in a unanimous decision on Sunday in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, held that Mr Ugochinyere was not validly nominated by the PDP to contest the Ideato North/South Federal Constituency election held on 25 February.

Justice Anthony Akpovi, who chaired the panel, read the judgment.

He said the supplementary poll should be in 55 polling units, where elections did not hold on 25 February.

PDP excluded from supplementary poll

The PDP and its candidate should be excluded from the supplementary election, the tribunal ruled.

The judgment followed a petition lodged before the tribunal by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abazu Benson.

It will be recalled that INEC had declared the PDP candidate, Mr Ugochinyere, as winner of the election with a total of 13, 026 votes.

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) came second with 5,696 votes, and the petitioner who was sponsored by the APC, came third with a total of 2, 368 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome of the election, the APC candidate filed a petition wherein he contended that Mr Ugochinyere was not qualified to participate in the election.

The petitioner, among other things, argued that all the votes that were credited to the PDP candidate amounted to wasted votes.

He told the tribunal that contrary to the provision of the Electoral Act, the PDP conducted its primary election in a venue that was outside the constituency.

The tribunal stressed that documentary and oral evidence that was laid before it, established that the primary election of the PDP conducted on 25 May, 2022, which produced Mr Ugochinyere was outside the constituency.

It was held at Aladinma Shopping Mall, a location that was outside Ideato North/South Federal Constituency.

Relying on the provisions of Section 84 (5) (c) of the Electoral Act 2022, the tribunal held that the PDP primary election was invalid.

It held that a valid candidate could not have emerged from an invalid primary election.

“Failure of the 3rd respondent (PDP) to abide by the sacrosanct provision of the Electoral Act invalidated its sponsorship of the 2nd respondent,” Justice Akpovi held.

The tribunal maintained that for a primary election to be valid, it must be done in compliance with section 29 (1) of the Electoral Act.

It held that since Mr Ugochinyere was not validly nominated, he was therefore not qualified at the time the House of Representatives election was held.

Why LP candidate can’t be declared winner

The tribunal also ruled that owing to the principle of margin of lead, the candidate of the LP could but be declared the winner of the seat.

INEC had admitted that it could not conduct the election in 55 polling units in the constituency because of insecurity.

The tribunal directed INEC to conduct a supplementary poll in the remaining polling units with all the parties participating, except the PDP.

Other justices on the panel were Usman Kudu and Ibrahim Mohammed.

