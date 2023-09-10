The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, said they have killed a suspected kidnapper in Umuota village, Obosi, a community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Ikenna Nwasu, hailed from the community.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement on Sunday morning, said the suspect was killed on Saturday when police operatives raided a hideout in the community.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operatives also rescued a kidnap victim during the operation.

The police spokesperson said the operation was in response to a tip-off that a gang of kidnappers had kidnapped the victim at about 7:30 p.m. and headed in a particular direction in the community.

“Police then trailed the kidnappers to an uncompleted building surrounded by bush in Umuota village, Obosi where a gunfire exchange with the kidnappers ensued,” he said.

The police said one of the hoodlums was shot and then arrested while others escaped with some bullet wounds during the shoot-out.

He added that the arrested suspect identified those who escaped as Ebuka, otherwise known as Big, Chinedu Emmanuel and Chukwu Ojoto – all males.

READ ALSO: Police arraign 33 suspected cultists in Anambra

“The hoodlum, who identified Ebuka as the leader of the gang, gave up the ghost on the way to hospital for treatment.”

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the operatives for their “gallantry,” Mr Ikenga said.

Mr Adeoye consequently directed that the fleeing suspects be declared wanted and tracked down by the officers.

The police commissioner assured residents of the community and state that the police would not relent in their onslaught against criminals in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

