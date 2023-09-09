Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has called on residents of the state to always find time to engage in physical exercises in the interest of their health.

Mr Soludo made the call after leading about 1,000 residents on a monthly walk organised by the Anambra State Sports Development Commission at the Awka Township Stadium on Saturday.

The governor said apart from going to the hospital to access medical care, routine exercise is a cheaper way of maintaining good health.

He said his administration was determined to evolve a healthy population while promising to lead the walk at least one Saturday in every month.

“We shall make this a routine and I will be here to walk with you at least one Saturday every month.

“A healthy youth, healthy women, healthy adults and healthy senior citizens population makes a healthy nation,” he said.

Mr Soludo commended National Youth Corps members who turned out in their number for the exercise and urged them to imbibe the Anambra spirit of hard work.

“Develop a passion as a corps member, learn marketable skills and you will become a creator of value and employer of labour very soon.”

On his part, Patrick-Estate Onyedum, chairperson of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, thanked Mr Soludo for approving the programme and demonstrating his love for sports by identifying directly with the people.

Mr Onyedum promised to make subsequent editions bigger, better and rotational across the major cities in the state subject to the approval of the governor.

He thanked participants at the event for coming out en masse to walk with the governor while urging them to make it a habit on an individual basis.

“The turn-out today was impressive, roughly 1,000 people, We hope to hit 10,000 soon as we progress because, with the approval of Mr Governor, it is now a monthly affair,” he said.

(NAN)

