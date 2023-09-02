Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has vowed to unravel within “a few weeks” those behind growing insecurity in the state.

Mr Uzodinma disclosed this when he appeared as a guest on Channel TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Friday night.

Like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of people, including traditional rulers and government officials, have been killed in some of the attacks in the state. Several houses have also been razed by the attackers.

“In a few weeks, (with) what we have deployed now, we will soon unravel those behind the killings and insecurity in Imo State,” Mr Uzodinma said during the Friday programme.

‘APC members are being targeted’

Mr Uzodinma has repeatedly claimed that, unlike in other states in the region, the insecurity in the state was politically-motivated.

During the Friday programme, the governor also claimed that the majority of those killed by hoodlums terrorising the state were members of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that only the APC members were being targeted by the attackers.

“I have told the security agencies to tell me the reasons behind it. It is not a coincidence that many people who are being killed are members of my party, APC. A child cries in the night and in the day, it is lying lifeless,” he said.

“It is not also a coincidence that only lately, prominent members of my party that participated in the last election – their houses are being attacked. Some traditional rulers that I have sympathy for our party were also being attacked,” the governor added.

He, however, pleaded with the perpetrators of the insecurity to stop the killings in the state immediately.

Governor Uzodinma is seeking reelection in the 11 November governorship election in the state under the platform of the APC.

Not the first time

This is not the first time Mr Uzodinma would threaten to reveal those behind insecurity in the state.

The governor had, in December 2022, threatened to name the alleged sponsors of the attacks in the state, but would later make a U-turn, two weeks after, saying he would rather leave security agencies “to do their work” and prosecute those found culpable.

